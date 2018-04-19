South African Police Minister Bheki Cele has directed Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to investigate allegations of assassination plots against opposition Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema, press reports said on Wednesday.Nonkululeko Phokane‚ Cele’s spokesperson‚ said Malema had discussed the issue with the minister.

“Malema himself called the minister about those claims. They spoke about it and it has been elevated to the national commissioner and it is obviously going to be an operational matter.

“The national commissioner is then in the process of conducting the entire analysis in as far as those threats are concerned. The national commissioner was brought on board to action the matter going forward‚” Phokane said.

The EFF is said to have stepped up its own security after being alerted to the death threats‚ which party officials said had originated in the country’s North West Province, according to the reports.

Spokesperson Tebogo Mokwele said individuals in the province had approached drug dealers and assassins in different provinces.

The party is not taking the threats lightly. Mokwele said the alert to the EFF about the covert plans came from reliable sources.

“The EFF has alerted the minister of police about the death threats and expect that action will be taken against each and every threat posed on the leadership of the EFF.

“The EFF has also worked on strengthening of internal security because we are aware that cowards‚ who have no convincing alternate political programme against the EFF‚ are now resorting to thoughts of violent and fatal suppression of a genuine political alternative,” Mokwele.

Mokwele said the party had also received threats “from right-wing forces‚ who use social media‚ private caller identities‚ and fake email platforms to pose death threats against the leadership of the EFF”.

The EFF has lately been leading the campaign to acquire land from the minority whites for free and distribute to the landless blacks.