S/Africa pushes for Afro-centric education in schools

South Africa is planning to phase in a new-look curriculum in its history education in the next seven years in order to make it more relevant to the country’s needs, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga as has said.The minister said this when she briefed the media ahead of tabling her ministry’s budget vote at the National Assembly in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the minister, since the advent of the country’s democracy, the broader objective for government has been to provide access to education, which is a human right.

She said she believed the ministry was making progress in this direction.

However, in the forever changing times, and as government intensified its efforts to usher in radical economic transformation, she said the curriculum needed to evolve to respond to the current dynamics.

In this regard, she said a report of the task team established to look at making history compulsory in the country’s schools would be released on Africa Day and thereafter, interested parties would be invited to give input on the report through nationwide consultations in what will be a “festival of ideas” on how the history curriculum should contain.

“Our contention is that we can’t have radical economic transformation without the appropriate and requisite skills,” Motshekga said.

She said South Africa requires a diversified curriculum that will make it “part of the fourth industrial revolution, and we need to make sure that there are skills of the future that are imparted to our nation.”

“History is about history teaching, helping us with cohesion, with nation building, with redress but also creating or teaching our kids about South Africa which is in Africa so that we have an African perspective, and not a Euro-centric history in the context of Africa,” she said.

She added: “We have set up a huge task team, and have received a report. We will be launching the report on (Africa Day) and the thrust of the report is that in the next seven years, we have to roll-out a completely new curriculum of history as compared to the current one.

“While they (our students) have to learn about the French revolution, they also have to know about Haiti just to have an Afro-centric perspective about the rest of the world.”

Motshekga said after launching [the report], her ministry would announce a roll-out plan that would culminate in the “festival of ideas” through engagements with different groupings and communities “for people to talk about it within the framework in which we are going to launch the report in.”