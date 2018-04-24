S/Africa: Ramaphosa in Luanda for SADC Double Troika meet

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Luanda to attend the extraordinary summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Double Troika in the Angolan capital, the Presidency announced on Tuesday.The summit, which was scheduled for Tuesday, is expected to consider the political and security environment of the SADC region, it said.

According to the presidency, the summit will pay specific attention to the implementation of SADC decisions relating to political instability in Lesotho, and the preparations for the long delayed elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) which is due to go to the polls in December 2018.

Kinshasa has failed to organise elections originally scheduled for end of 2016 due to technical and financial problems, according to DRC officials.

The opposition accuses DRC President Joseph Kabila of deliberately blocking the electoral process in his country, as SADC pushes for successful polls in the vast country in order to bring peace, stability and development in the wider Great Lakes region of Central Africa.

The Luanda summit will also review the prevailing political and security developments in Madagascar. Two people were reportedly killed and others wounded in fresh clashes led by opposition activists on the Indian Ocean Island.

The demonstrators were protesting against new electoral laws that the opposition claim could bar some candidates from standing in the upcoming presidential elections.

This is the fifth cyclical political crisis in Madagascar since its independence in 1960 after crises in 1972, 1991, 2002, and 2009.

The SADC Double Troika comprises South Africa (Chair of SADC), Namibia (Deputy Chair), eSwetini (Outgoing Chair), Angola (Organ Chair), Zambia (Incoming Chair of Organ) and Tanzania (Outgoing Chair of Organ).

The extraordinary summit was preceded by the Double Troika Ministerial Meeting which took place on Monday.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu led the South African delegation, joined by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Police Minister Bheki Cele and State Security Deputy Minister Ellen Molekane.

SADC is an organisation of 16 member states whose mission is to promote sustainable and equitable economic growth and socio-economic development through efficient, productive systems, deeper cooperation and integration, good governance and durable peace and security so that the region emerges as a competitive and effective player in international relations and the world economy.