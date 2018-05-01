S/Africa: Ramaphosa mulls new minimum wage

Although South Africa’s new hourly wage of $1.67 minimum wage was not a living wage, work was underway to ensure that a living wage is achieved, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.Speaking at a May Day rally hosted by the ruling African National Congress’s alliance partner, Cosatu, in Nelson Mandela Bay, Ramaphosa said to achieve a living wage the country’s economy needed to grow and improve the levels of productivity.

The low national minimum wage has been criticised by some, especially rival unions such as Saftu, which held a strike last week in protest against the new official wage.

The federation called the wage “an insult to workers.”

But Ramaphosa brushed off this criticism and said that the agreement between social partners, business and labour on the national minimum wage should be seen as a starting point and an achievement for the workers who never had such a measurement until now.

“This is a victory for workers of our country, no matter what other people have said. This was in the Freedom Charter. We salute once again all social partners that worked together over the course of nearly three years to reach agreement on this far-reaching measure to improve the conditions of millions of poor families” he said.

“The national minimum wage will begin at a level of $1.67 an hour, which will increase the income of over six million working people, while also ensuring that there is minimal negative impact on job creation,” he said, adding that there was work underway to ensure that over time the national minimum wage is a living wage.

“All social partners recognise that at its introduction, the national minimum wage will be less than what we consider to be a living wage. The social partners also agree that it must be our firm determination to move as quickly as possible to a living wage.

“We have put in place mechanisms to ensure that as we increase the minimum wage over time, we do so in a way that meaningfully reduces poverty and inequality and contributes to the inclusive growth of our economy,” Ramaphosa said.

The president also touched on the issue of the gender pay gap that was still an issue and called for that gap to be closed.

“With vigour and determination, we must further advance the realisation of the demands of the Freedom Charter (a 1955 document which speaks of economic equality among all people of the country).

“Specifically, the injunction that there must be equal pay for equal work for men and women of all races. We must pay more attention to issues of women in the workplace and work to close the persistent wage gap between men and women.

“For far too long, women in the workplace have been discriminated against through the payment of lesser wages as compared to men doing the same work,” Ramaphosa told the huge crowd at the rally.