S/Africa: Retrenchments should be last resort, Cabinet pleads

South Africa’s Cabinet has appealed to employers across industries in the country, especially mining and media, to avoid job losses and only effect retrenchments as a last resort. “We reiterate our appeal to business to consider retrenchment only as a last resort, and to explore other available and innovative ways to sustain jobs.

“Government continues to partner with business and labour, and remains convinced that working together, we can grow our economy and create new jobs,” Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said at a post-Cabinet media briefing held in Cape Town on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the retrenchment of 14,000 Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) mineworkers was put on hold for at least two months.

This came after government, Amplats and organised labour reached an agreement to postpone the retrenchment in efforts to identify a solution to avoiding the move.

Prior to this, Amplats had announced that it would retrench about 14,000 workers due the strikes that resulted in the mining company failing to generating profits.

The tripartite members recommitted to engage constructively for the benefit of all stakeholders and will communicate progress updates as and when appropriate.

On Wednesday, Mokonyane expressed concern at the potential loss of 300 jobs at Afro World View News Channel after MultiChoice South Africa did not renew its contract on Monday.

While noting that these are commercial agreements between private parties, Mokonyane said she was concerned about how young, mostly black people, were affected by this development, as their employment is a source of income for their immediate and extended families.

“We have been informed by MultiChoice SA of their intention to make an announcement on a new 24-hour news channel by Tuesday, 28 August 2018, whose conditions, among others, is to consider the future employability of the no less than 300 workers affected by the Afro World View contractual termination.

“We are pleased that there will be consideration given to these skills and that they will not be lost to the sector,” she said.