S/Africa: SADC Troika to ensure regional peace – Presidency

Decisions taken at the just-ended Southern African Development Community (SADC) Double Troika extraordinary summit will see the SADC chair Cyril Ramaphosa appoint an assistant facilitator in Lesotho, and ensure peaceful elections in its member states, the Presidency said on Wednesday.“Regarding the Kingdom of Lesotho, the extraordinary summit endorsed the Roadmap for Reforms and National Dialogue, and urged the government of Lesotho to prioritise the Constitutional and Security Sector Reforms, which should be completed by May 2019.

“The extraordinary summit agreed that facilitator and President Cyril Ramaphosa will appoint a high profile personality to support him in his role as the current facilitator.”

In addition, the extraordinary summit approved the extension of the mandate of the SADC Preventative Mission in Lesotho (SAPMIL) for a further period of six months – from May to November 2018.

Ramaphosa returned home from Luanda on Tuesday evening after attending the daylong SADC Double Troika extraordinary summit in the Angolan capital.

He expressed confidence that the steps being taken by SADC will result in the consolidation of democracy, peace and stability in the region.

In addition to the decisions taken on Lesotho, the regional body emphasised the need to kick start preparations for elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Madagascar.

“On the DRC, the extraordinary summit noted the progress made in the implementation of the December 2016 Political Agreement and in the electoral calendar for the polls, which are scheduled to take place on 23 December 2018.

“The extraordinary summit called on all stakeholders to remain committed to the implementation of the electoral calendar and ensure a conducive environment for the holding of peaceful and credible elections.”

Another key SADC decision is the urgent deployment of SADC special envoy and former Mozambican leader Joaquim Chissano to Madagascar.

The former president will head a team to facilitate a national dialogue aimed at the de-escalation of political tensions and reaching consensus on the electoral process in Madagascar.

Chissano will be assisted by the chair of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ, Angolan External Relations Minister Manuel Domingos Augusto, and the SADC secretariat on his Malagasy mission, where a new electoral law has brought tensions to the Indian Ocean island state.