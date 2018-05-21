S/Africa sends condolences to Cuba following plane crash

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the people of Cuba following last Friday’s plane crash that occurred in Havana, the presidency said on Sunday.According to reports, a Boeing 737 flying domestically burst into flames shortly after take-off from the Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on Friday, killing all on board except three people who are said to be serious condition.

The accident claimed the lives of 110 people. Of these 99 were Cubans, 11 foreigners — including six Mexican crew members, two Argentines, one Mexican and two temporary foreign residents.

The three survivors of the tragic accident were identified as Mailen Diaz, 19, Gretell Landrovell, 23, and Emily Sanchez, 39. They are reportedly receiving specialised medical attention at the Calixto Garcia University Hospital in the Cuban capital, and their condition is critical, the reports said.

Ramaphosa said thoughts of South Africans were with the people of Cuba, particularly the families that have lost their loved ones in the tragic event.

The South African embassy in Havana is in contact with the local authorities and said it stood ready to provide assistance should there be any South African citizens affected, either directly or indirectly, by the disaster, the president said.