The South African government has set aside US$5.5 billion to fund the post-high school education system‚ which includes US$2.7 billion to be allocated towards free higher education, Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor said on Thursday.Pandor said this when she briefed the media ahead of tabling her ministry’s spending plans for this financial year in the National Assembly in Cape Town.

“Over the medium-expenditure framework the combined total of additional funding for the post-school system amounts to US$5.5 billion‚ of which US$2.7 billion is the additional allocation of state scholarship scheme in the universities and US$858.33 million for TVET (technical and vocational education and training) bursaries‚” she said.

Pandor said that for the year 2018 academic year alone‚ the state university scholarships scheme has been allocated a total budget of US$1.9 billion from the ministry’s total budget of nearly US$7.5 billion‚ with the balance of the money being transferred to universities‚ technical colleges and community and education training colleges.

Steven Zwane‚ the chief executive officer of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)‚ said following former president Jacob Zuma’s surprise announcement on free tertiary education in December last year‚ the NSFAS has received a hundred thousand new funding applications‚ which meant new money had to be found to meet this demand.

“We’ve received up to 420,000 applications in total up to this point‚ which is more than 110,000 over what we had received by the end of November last year‚ which means the pronouncement had an impact on a lot more people applying‚” Zwane said.

“We do know who qualifies and meets the funding criteria of NSFAS. What we’re now doing is to make sure that the data that we have matches the data of registration at institutions to make sure that we quantify those numbers effectively,” he said.