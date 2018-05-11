S/Africa slams US for pulling out of Iran nuclear deal

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has voiced his regret over US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the nuclear deal with Iran.On Tuesday, Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, threatening that Washington would soon re-impose “the highest level of economic sanctions” on Tehran.

The deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed between Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – China, the United States, Britain, France and Russia – plus Germany and the European Union in 2015.

It froze the Iranian nuclear programme in exchange for a gradual normalisation of economic and political relations with the international community and the end of sanctions.

The agreement was unanimously endorsed by the UN Security Council in Resolution 2231, which establishes a binding legal framework to resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Ramaphosa said Thursday that the JCPOA represented a major achievement in nuclear non-proliferation and diplomacy, and has contributed to regional and international peace and security.

It provided a framework of confidence under which Iran can pursue the development of its nuclear capabilities for civilian purposes, he added.

“It is important that the progress made over many years of negotiation should not be lost. Since its adoption, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action has contributed significantly to the reduction of tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and still has an important role to play in promoting peace, stability and the normalisation of relations.”

In the interest of regional and international peace and security, Ramaphosa said the South African government called on the other parties of the JCPOA to continue to honour their commitment under the agreement.

“The decision of the United States should not prevent the remaining parties from honouring their commitments, nor should it impact negatively on the relevant structures and mechanisms created by the JCPOA,” the president said.