S/Africa takes steps to challenge IAAF’s anti-Semenya rules

The South African government and sports bodies in the country have agreed to challenge the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF)’s new regulations for allegedly targeting Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya to bar her from participating in some races she has excelled in the past, a senior minister said on Tuesday.Sports and Recreation Minister Tokozile Xasa said this when she tabled her ministry’s budget vote speech at the in Parliament in Cape Town on Tuesday.

“As [the] Ministry and Department of Sport and Recreation of South Africa, we have engaged federations under the South Africa Sports Council and Olympic Committee, and Athletics South Africa (ASA) on the new eligibility regulations for female classification for events from the 400m and 1500m races of the International Athletics Associations Federation (IAAF),” Xasa said.

She said they have agreed that SASCOC’s Medical Commission should meet to evaluate the evidence that IAAF has relied upon.

The sports bodies also agreed “that ASA should assemble a legal team to act based on advice of experts to lodge an appeal with IAAF, and should this not be heeded, to proceed with the matter at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.”

Xasa called on all South Africans to rally behind Semenya and commended law professor Steve Cornelius for “being a true South African by rejecting the unjust discriminatory, sexist and homophobic regulations designed to disadvantage Caster and any other upcoming African built athletes.”

Cornelius resigned from the IAAF’s disciplinary tribune in protest of the new rules that require some athletes, particularly Semenya, to undergo testosterone-reducing treatment before taking to the races or face a ban from the 400m and 1500m, races respectively.

“We will keep track on the developments and utilise all available avenues working in consultation with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a favourable outcome of all affected athletes.”