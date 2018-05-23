The South African Parliament has appointed a service provider to conduct a six-month impact assessment study on the socio-economic implications of relocating the legislature from Cape Town to Pretoria, the country’s administrative capital.National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete made the announcement on Tuesday while addressing the sitting of the house during the tabling of parliament’s US$200 million budget for the 2018/2019 financial year.

“With respect to the proposal of relocating parliament from Cape Town to Pretoria‚ an external service provider‚ Phamoja PTY Ltd‚ has been appointed to conduct a six-month socio-economic and impact study commencing this month. This is a matter that we’ll hand over to the 6th parliament‚” Mbete said.

The South African government has been pushing for parliament to be moved from Cape Town to Pretoria‚ arguing that the cost of running two capital cities was too high and unsustainable to the pressured public purse.

Currently, the government is forced to provide logistical and administrative support such as staff‚ vehicles and houses‚ among other things‚ to all members of the executive and their deputies in both Cape Town and Pretoria.

The issue was previously raised by former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma.

Economists have previously estimated that the relocation would cost US$583.33 million‚ but would bring a saving of between US$42 million and US$63 million a year.