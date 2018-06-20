S/Africa to roll out nationwide treatment campaign for drug-resistant TB

South African patients with multidrug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) will now be able to receive life changing treatment as the country’s health authorities begin a roll-out of bedaquiline, a new drug designed to fight the hard-to-cure contagious disease.“The Ministry of Health has taken a decision to now make bedaquiline available to all eligible rifampicin resistant tuberculosis patients. That is, not only for the extensively drug-resistant TB patients, or those with limited treatment options as done previously,” the ministry’s Drug Resistant-TB director, Norbert Ndjeka, said on Tuesday.

According to Ndjeka, the roll-out of bedaquiline will replace the old regimen, which makes use of injections to administer MDR-TB treatment.

“This means that for the first time, an injection-free regimen will be recommended for all patients with rifampicin resistant tuberculosis patients in South Africa,” Ndjeka said.

The introduction of bedaquiline has earned South Africa the top spot in being the first country in the world to dispense this type of treatment.

The ministry said bedaquiline has been hailed for its effective treatment and short turnaround time.

Treating patients with drug resistant tuberculosis has been difficult with old medicines used, which had many negative side effects and over long periods – often up to 24 months.

Bedaquiline is revered for reducing the number of deaths and having fewer side effects in comparison to its injectable counterpart, which resulted in hearing loss for many MDR-TB patients, according to Ndjeka.

The ministry has now set its sight on 1 July to begin its nationwide roll-out and this will be concluded between the next three to six months.

“We will start our roll-out with facilities that are ready to implement. This will be done in a phase by phase approach. We will then assist and capacitate those provinces that need assistance,” Ndjeka said.