S/Africa: Tutu hails appointment of black Springbok captain

South Africa’s Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has congratulated Siya Kolisi on his appointment as the first ever black captain to lead the Springboks, the formerly all-white national rugby team during apartheid.”The appointment of Siya Kolisi to lead the Springbok rugby team against England is a wonderful achievement that makes us walk very tall,” Tutu said.

He noted that the appointment “speaks to the hope we felt 24 years ago that we were developing a special society in which the cream would rise to the top regardless of colour or class.”

“A rousing victory over English in June will be icing on the cake,” a very pleased Tutu said in a statement.

According to a Sport24 report, Kolisi’s appointment as a Springbok Test captain ends 127 years of white skippers since the national team was formed.

Controversy has reportedly shadowed the 26-year-old flanker’s appointment to the prized position, with some racist comments on social media and in rugby circles citing the development as a political appointment.

The post-apartheid government and rugby bosses have battled to enforce racial transformation in an all-white players’ team that once barred black players from participation during white minority rule of apartheid which ended in 1994.

While the majority of the players in the current team are white, as the policy of transformation stands, at least 50% of the team at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan will be black players, following a deal struck between the ruling African National Congress and rugby officials some years ago.