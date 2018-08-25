S/Africa unhappy with Trump’s racist tweet – Minister

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has conveyed the “unhappiness” of the people and the government of South Africa – following a racist tweet from US President Donald Trump, claiming that thousands of white south African farmers were being killed in the country due to land issues.In a meeting between the United States’ embassy in Pretoria and the US Charge d’Affaires on Thursday, he was informed to convey to Washington that Pretoria “is disappointed about Washington’s failure to use the available diplomatic channels,” the minister said.

On Wednesday night, Trump tweeted: “I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.”

Sisulu said Trump’s tweet was “based on false information and lobbying by certain South African lobby groups that seek to derail and frustrate the land redistribution programme”.

The minister urged the unnamed US Charge d’Affaires to indicate to Washington that the people of South Africa, of all races, are working together through Parliament and other legal platforms to find a solution to this historic challenge and that Trump’s tweet serves only to polarise debate on this sensitive and crucial matter.

According to the minister, at the end of the meeting, the Charge d’Affaires committed to convey her message to Washington immediately.