S/Africa urges US to reconsider Iran nuclear deal withdrawal

South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Tuesday urged the US government to reconsider President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.Speaking at parliament before she presented her budget vote in Cape Town, Sisulu said the US decision shows re-emergence of “rabid unilateralism” and is “self-seeking” as Trump takes the world backwards and into the brink of conflict and tensions.

“We wish to urge the US to reconsider its position and seek to implement the Iran nuclear deal.”

She added that the deal, signed under former US President Barack Obama’s administration, represented a great achievement in nuclear non-proliferation and diplomacy, and contributed to regional and international peace and security.

The deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed between Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – China, the United States, Britain, France and Russia – Germany and the European Union in 2015.

It froze the Iranian nuclear programme in exchange for a gradual normalisation of economic and political relations with the international community and put an end to years of sanctions.

The agreement was unanimously endorsed by the UN Security Council in resolution 2231, which established a binding legal framework to resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme.