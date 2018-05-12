S/Africa: White farmers ‘offering to share land’

South Africa’s Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has told Parliament that some of the country’s white farmers have approached her office to discuss offering their land to the state’s land reform initiatives, press reports have indicated on Saturday.The minister said this when she was tabling her budget vote on Friday, presenting ambitious land reform plans for the 2018-19 financial year.

However, MPs raised concern that her ministry’s funding was being reduced in the face of fresh resolve to expropriate land without compensation.

Nkoana-Mashabane told the House that, contrary to the narrative of discord, many white South African landowners were happy to approach government to assist in enriching the land reform dialogue in a way that prioritises food security and economic stability.

“White farmers who find that they are willing to do so are welcome to approach us. But as things stand, we are working strictly by the provisions of Section 25 of the constitution, which allows for expropriation with some compensation,” said Nkoana-Mashabane.

She said her ministry plans to acquire 98,100 hectares of productive land for financial partnerships and initiatives, and has so far settled 80,664 land claims.

More than two million beneficiaries have been awarded land from the claims since the programme started, Nkoana-Mashabane revealed.

However, she stressed that it was not good enough that in 2018 land reform initiatives have been continuously undermined by illegal occupations, forced removals of vulnerable farm workers and a land claims backlog.

Ruling African National Congress MP Nosilivere Magadla said while she accepted the minister’s budget vote, the $60 million budget cut her ministry would suffer in the 2018-19 financial year bodes ill for the government’s land reform ambitions.

“The budget of the ministry does not speak to the urgency of land reform. It is just 1% of the fiscus. The decline of funds in the ministry should be seen in the context of the performance of the economy,” Magadla said.

Opposition Democratic Alliance MP Thandeka Mbabama said landless communities have been waiting for years to receive the land they hoped for, but that the ministry has let them down by failing to do its work.

“Instead of transferring the ownership of land that is owned by the state, it works through land under a willing buyer-willing seller basis and leases it off, instead of titles being secured and given them to the people it claims to represent” Mbabama said.