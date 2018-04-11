S/Africa: World envoys pay tribute to Madikizela-Mandela

South Africa’s freedom fighter, Winnie Madikizile-Mandela, was not only the country’s icon but an international one as well, well- known around the world for her indomitable fighting spirit, foreign envoys have said during a visit to her Soweto home.The 70 ambassadors from all over the world visited Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Soweto on Tuesday to pay their respects and to extend condolences from their respective countries.

Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo to South Africa, who came in his capacity as the Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Bene M’Poko, said “Mama Winnie” was very unique in that from a very young age, she sacrificed everything to fight a war, one that was extremely difficult.

“Her life needs to be celebrated because she won the battle. Today South Africa is free because she contributed a lot among other leaders of the world and Africa. We are here to celebrate that victory. Her life needs to be celebrated.

“The image she leaves with us is that of a defiant fist and the beautiful smile she carried during the struggle period. I am hoping as an African that one day, the continent will build a monument of what Mama Winnie Mandela depicted. It must stay there for future generations to see what she stood for [and] what she accomplished,” M’Poko said.

Speaking on behalf of women ambassadors, Senegalese Ambassador to South Africa, Safiatou Ndiaye, said Madikizela-Mandela was a leader for all women on the continent and the world.

“We are paying tribute to her and great respect for her. She showed us the life, and we will follow her spirit. We want to send our sincere condolences to the whole family and to her daughters, who are also ambassadors,” Ndiaye said.

Madikizela-Mandela passed away on 2 April at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after a long illness that saw her being in and out of hospital since the start of the year.

She is on Wednesday being honoured at an official memorial service at Orlando Stadium in Soweto ahead of her funeral on Saturday at the same venue.