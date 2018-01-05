S/Africa: Zuma commends 2017 high school graduates

South African President Jacob Zuma has congratulated the high school class of 2017 for securing a 2.6-percent increase in the pass rate, the Presidency said on Friday.This follows Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announcement on Thursday that the overall pass rate for the high school graduates had improved from 2016 to 75.5 percent this year.

The president encouraged those who have not achieved a university pass or failed the final year exams not to lose hope, emphasising that other opportunities for them are available.

Over 600,000 candidates wrote the national senior certificate exams nationwide.

Motshekga said the increase in the pass rate from the 2016 results showed an improvement in South Africa’s schooling system, “representing 401,435 candidates who have passed the 2017 senior certificate exams.”

According to records, the Free State Province is the top achieving region in the country, with an 89.8-percent pass rate.

Gauteng Province took second place, with an 86.4-percent pass rate and closely behind in third place is the Western Cape Province with an 84.4-percent pass rate, the minister said.

In addition, the class of 2017 recorded over 161,000 distinctions.