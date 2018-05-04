In a strange twist of events, former President Jacob Zuma has threatened to take his predecessor Thabo Mbeki to court if the latter does not agree to continue funding the defence costs of his corruption prosecution, The Sowetan newspaper reported on Friday.In a 21 February 2008 letter released by the Presidency as part of the opposition Democratic Alliance’s (DA) fight to stop state funding of Zuma legal fees‚ the former president’s lawyer threatened Mbeki that he will seek a “punitive costs order” against him if this funding dries up, The Sowetan reported.

Zuma’s corruption prosecution was reinstated shortly after he won his battle against Mbeki for the leadership of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in December 2007.

The former president insisted then – as he does today – that his prosecution was designed to neutralise him as a political force and was driven by people disturbed by his drive “to improve the lives of the poor,” reports the newspaper.

In a February 2008 letter to the State Attorney‚ Zuma’s lawyer Michael Hulley hits out at the Presidency for allegedly failing to reinstate a 2006 deal that the costs of Zuma’s defense would be paid by the government after charges were reinstated against him post-Polokwane.

Polokwane in the northern Limpopo Province was the venue of the December 2007 ANC elective conference that saw Zuma replacing Mbeki as party leader.

That bitter political fight left both men seeking ways to settle scores – as Zuma set the successful moves to recall Mbeki from the presidency before his term ended and the latter reinstated Zuma’s corruption charges and removed the responsibility of government paying for Zuma’s legal costs.

“We are perplexed by your client’s failure to reinstate the undertaking in respect of Mr Zuma’s legal representation‚ in spite of the urgency of the matter having been conveyed‚” Hulley writes. “We view such conduct as purposefully dilatory and consequently of prejudice to our client.

“Accordingly‚ we are instructed to demand, as we hereby do‚ that you take material steps to agree to the undertaking to meet our client’s legal fees resulting from his prosecution‚ in terms of existing legislation. Should you fail to do so by 3 March 2008‚ our instructors are to launch an application in the High Court‚ seeking punitive costs‚ in order to enforce same,” the daily quotes Zuma’s lawyer as saying.

Aletta Mosidi from the State Attorney’s office responded to the threat by hitting back at these accusations as “untrue and unguided”.

“The issue is that my client (President Mbeki) and I have a responsibility to see to it that State funds are utilised in a cost effective and accountable manner and that the fees charged by lawyers are reasonable‚” Mosidi replied.

Legal correspondence reveals that the Presidency subsequently agreed to continue funding Zuma’s costs – in particular‚ the permanent stay of prosecution application he intended to bring against the State.

Zuma’s lawyers planned to call‚ among other people‚ Mbeki‚ former National Prosecution Authority head Vusi Pikoli and former Justice Minister Penuel Maduna‚ to address his accusations that the case against him had been politically motivated.

However, legal correspondence reveals that the Presidency made it clear that‚ should Zuma fail in his permanent stay of prosecution‚ he would be expected to pay his own legal fees.

Ultimately‚ though‚ Zuma did not bring that case as all charges against him were dropped by the NPA in April 2009.

Since then‚ the DA has successfully challenged that decision‚ following an eight-year-long battle‚ and Zuma is now again facing 16 charges‚ including of corruption‚ fraud and racketeering.

Crucial to his ability to fight those charges will be whether the state continues to pay his legal costs – and it is this issue that the DA wants the High Court to decide. Zuma is fighting the opposition party’s bid to stop his legal funding‚ and to force him to pay US$2.5 million already spent on his legal fees so far.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet to formally respond to the application‚ but has filed multiple documents related to Zuma’s previous requests for legal funding.