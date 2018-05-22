S/Africa: Zuma’s son fined, ordered to apologise for hate speech

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Edward, has been fined US$5,000 and given a week to apologise to the South African public for indulging in hate speech against former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom and his former finance counterpart Pravin Gordhan, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said on Tuesday.The SAHRC applied to Durban’s Equality Court last year to find Zuma guilty of hate speech and fined him $8,333 for an open letter he wrote to the pair. Some $5,000 of the money will go to charity, according to the court.

In the letter, Edward Zuma described the Gordhan and Hanekom as an “anti-majoritarian sell-out minority in the ruling African National Congress party who have brazenly and unabashedly spoken out against [then-president] Zuma on various white-monopoly media platforms.”

He stated that Gordhan, who is of Indian heritage, was one of the most corrupt cadres who‚ like Mahtama Gandhi‚ “sees black South Africans as low-class [curse]” while Hanekom, an Afrikaner, was a “white askari (soldier) who will do anything to be an obstacle to radical economic transformation and to defend white monopoly privileges.”

The commission submitted that Edward Zuma’s utterances painted the pair as “proponents of white minority privilege and opponents of socio-economic transformation.”

But on Tuesday the commission and Edward Zuma reached a settlement. The conditions include that the younger submit a written apology to the public through the commission within seven days of the agreement.

The commission will then publish the apology.

The body also requested that Zuma should pay $5,000 to the Umthombo Secondary School in Howick District. However, his attorney Ayanda Mkhwananzi said the initial agreement was for the money to be paid to Ohlange High School in Inanda District.

Equality Court magistrate Irfaan Khallil said the Ohlange High School had a significant history and was also impoverished. Therefore he ruled that Zuma should split the $5,000 between the two schools.

“The parties should deem this matter as settled and finalised and undertake not to proceed with any further action flowing from the facts which were the subject matter of the litigation.

“In the event, however, that the respondent fails to comply with the terms of this agreement‚ the applicant will reserve its rights to proceed further action against the respondent‚” Khallil ruled.