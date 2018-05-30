S/African body urges nation to overcome challenges

A South African child born in the next century should not experience the same challenges that his or her counterpart faces today, a senior Nelson Mandela Foundation official has said.Foundation chief executive Sello Hatang, participating in a radio panel discussion on the centenary birth of Nelson Mandela and struggle icon Albertina Sisulu, encouraged all South Africans to contribute to building a better nation.

“If we are to live the legacies [of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu], we must start today in order to re-imagine the century that’s coming.

“Let’s help to build the country and the world that Madiba thought was in our hands to help build. The baton has been passed to us. It is upon us to ensure that we build [the nation],” Hatang said.

This year, South Africa is marking two important centenaries – that of Nelson Rholihlahla Mandela, the first President of a democratic South Africa.

Mandela would have turned 100 years old this year. He passed away in 2013 at the age of 95. Of equal importance, is the centenary of Sisulu, a struggle heroine in her own right.

On Tuesday, the state-owned SABC radio celebrated the 50 days countdown to the Nelson Mandela Centenary with panel discussions. The panel speakers included Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe as well Sisulu’s granddaughter Ntsiki Sisulu.

Mokonyane described Sisulu as someone who did not have an easy life but had the strength to inspire hope and play a pivotal role in the nation’s liberation movement.

“Her strength came from her own life experience: a woman who had to look after her family at a tender age while pursuing a professional career in nursing; somebody who identified with the young militant African National Congress Youth League, as the only one who attended the founding of the ANC Youth League, invited by Nelson Mandela.

“Post the banning of the African National Congress (ANC) and other liberation movements, the emergence of a mass organisation in South Africa, she was also identified by South Africans to become the President of the United Democratic Front,” Mokonyane said.

She said the late struggle heroine encouraged women to be confident during meetings and express their opinions.

“Never make these men to make you feel inferior. When you go to a meeting, prepare, read and understand the topic. Don’t allow them to conclude on an item that you can resolve better,” Mokonyane recounted the advice the militant Sisulu gave to fellow women.

She said Sisulu, whose daughter Lindiwe Sisulu is International and Cooperation Minister in the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa, loved children and was concerned about their access to education, particularly for the girl-child.

Nstiki Sisulu said her grandmother stood up for women empowerment at a time when patriarchy reigned supreme.

“We want to encourage the youth to awaken to their greatness so that this nation can be better because they have freedom and democracy. What is that we are going to create to make this South Africa better?” she said.

Radebe said the SABC will be making a documentary that would depict the love story of Albertina and Walter Sisulu, a Robben Island prisoner with Nelson Mandela.

“Albertina Sisulu and Walter Sisulu’s love story was the most outstanding of our times.