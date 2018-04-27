S/African cabinet demands end to bus strike

The South African cabinet has urged all parties involved in wage negotiations in the public transport sector to act speedily to end a crippling bus strike that has left commuters and other travellers stranded in the country.Currently in its second week, the bus strike has left thousands of commuters stranded, with many being forced to use other modes of more expensive transport to reach work and other places needing transport.

Parties are deadlocked and the Ministry of Labour is expected to weigh in to speed up the negotiations between the bus drivers and the bus owners over wages.

The bus drivers are demanding a 9.5-percent salary increase in the first year and 9 percent in the second year. They initially demanded 12 percent, with their employers offering 7 percent.

At their meeting this week, Cabinet ministers were briefed on the current public service wage negotiations and the bus strike.

Addressing a post-cabinet press conference in Cape Town on Thursday, Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said cabinet wanted all wage negotiations to be urgently concluded.

“Cabinet calls on all stakeholders in the public transport sector to bring a speedy end to the national bus strike.

“We urge all parties to return to the negotiation table so as to reach an agreement that is in the best interest of all parties and the country,” Mokonyane said.

In the public sector, wage talks have already dragged on for more than seven months. The eight unions that represent teachers, nurses and other state workers have warned they would no longer tolerate any more delays.