S/African cabinet sends condolences to mine accident victims’ families

The South African cabinet has extended its condolences to the families and friends of seven mineworkers who died in an accident last week at the Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein Mine in the West Rand area of Johannesburg.A total of 13 mineworkers were trapped underground last Thursday at the firm’s Masakhane shaft in Driefontein, following seismic activity. Seven workers were killed and six of the surviving employees are in a stable condition in hospital.

The mining company said an investigation is underway to determine what caused the seismic event which resulted in rock fall.

Addressing the media on Thursday during a post Cabinet briefing, Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said Cabinet has urged the mining sector to fast-track their research that would assist in the capability in detecting seismic activities in the mines and thereby save miners’ lives.

Meanwhile, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe represented government at a memorial service for the mineworkers held at the nearby town of Carletonville on Thursday.

Addressing the mourners, Mantashe said miners must be given the respect they deserve and that they should sit in the board meetings.

He told the mourners that he was going to propose that miners must have shares in the mines they worked in as well as part of the reforms of the industry, whose new charter is still under scrutiny.

“All of us have a duty to make the mines safe,” he added.