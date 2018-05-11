S/African cabinet slams new IAAF rules

Cabinet has joined South Africans in condemning what it has described as the discriminatory regulations passed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) against world and Olympics champion runner Caster Simenya to stop her from running at IAAF-organised races.Under the new rules announced last month by the world athletics’ governing body, a separate female classification for an athlete with differences of sexual development (or DSDs) have been introduced.

This means that Semenya and fellow athletes with high testosterone levels will be forced to reduce it and then maintain their testosterone levels to no greater than five-nanomoles of testosterone per litre of blood (5nmol/L) by 1 November 2018, if they want to compete in IAAF events ranging from 400m to a mile.

According to the IAAF, its new and discriminatory rules will preserve fair and meaningful competition in the female classification because female athletes with high testosterone have an advantage of up to nine percent over women with normal levels of testosterone.

Translation: the new rules will effectively stop Simenya from running in these sporting categories which she has dominated like no other person since Maria Matola of Mozambique.

While Matola lost her 800m races from time to time, Simenya’s consistent record of victories has not pleased the white organisers in the IAAF to see a black African athlete excelling at these glamorous races at the highest levels of the game.

Indeed, the South African government believes the IAAF’s new rules to bar her is a witch-hunt which will impact mainly on Simenya.

“Cabinet calls upon South Africans to support all athletes that may be affected by these regulations both here at home and in the rest of the world,” Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said on Thursday.

She was briefing the media following the regular fortnightly cabinet meeting.

Cabinet went on to welcome the work being done by the Ministry of Sport and Recreation of South Africa which appointed a high-level panel of experts in the related fields of medicine and law.

This panel will study these regulations closely and interrogate the scientific evidence that the IAAF had relied upon to come up with such a racist regulation, the Cabinet said.

According to Mokonyane, the panel “will evaluate all available research and scientific evidence as well as related ethical issues and use the outcome to challenge these regulations in the appropriate forums”.