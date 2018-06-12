S/African city council to seize ruling party’s property over unpaid bill

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has until Friday to settle a debt of over US$25,000 in legal fees or face having property at its head office in the heart of Johannesburg seized, the opposition-led Johannesburg City Council said on Tuesday.This development comes after the city, led by the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), obtained a writ of execution against the ANC over its failure to settle the legal bill.

The fees stem from a failed bid by the ANC in September last year to bring an urgent application to the South Gauteng High Court to table a motion of no confidence by secret ballot against Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and Council speaker Vasco da Gama, both DA members.

The application was struck off the roll due to lack of urgency, leaving the ANC with the debt.

In the ruling, High Court judge Sydwell Shangisa also ordered the ANC to pay the legal costs of Mashaba and Da Gama.

The ANC went to court after the council’s programming committee refused to grant the party a vote by secret ballot.

The ANC wanted to remove Mashaba and Da Gama due to their alleged failure to deliver better services to city residents, a move the court deemed as trivial to warrant an urgent court hearing of it.

Mashaba in a statement confirmed that the ANC was given until Friday to settle the legal bill.

“Should the ANC fail to honour this payment by Friday, 15 June 2018, the city has instructed its lawyers to proceed with the execution of the court order, which will result in $25,000 worth of property being seized from the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, by the Sheriff of the High Court.

“This $25,000 belongs to the residents of this city. Either the ANC is unable to make this payment due to its own financial challenges or it is the result of the ANC’s continuous and wilful disregard for public money.”

Mashaba added: “The days of the ANC being able to abuse public money in the City of Johannesburg are over and we will not hesitate to execute this court order should the ANC fail to make payment by Friday.”