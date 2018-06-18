S/African financial services group acquires Zimbabwean actuarial firm

Integrated financial services firm Alexander Forbes has received regulatory approval for the acquisition of a significant stake in Zimbabwe’s African Actuarial Consultants (AAC), the South African company announced on Monday.Alexander Forbes chief executive Andrew Darfoor said the acquisition would give the Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed firm access to the financial services sector in Zimbabwe “through the provision of actuarial consulting services as well as a wide range of advisory capabilities such as risk and investment management, product development and consultancy on regulatory compliance.”

He said Alexander Forbes is cautiously optimistic about Zimbabwe’s economic revival and growth.

“While it is early days, we remain optimistic about the future of the country based on the various initiatives that the government is seeking to undertake to attract both domestic and foreign investment,” Darfoor said in a statement.

AAC chief executive Tinashe Mashoko said the investment by Alexander Forbes comes at a time when the company is actively growing in both Zimbabwe as well as in the region.

“There are significant benefits from being part of Alexander Forbes with whom we share their ambition to grow a distinctly pan-African financial services group,” Mashoko said.

Formed in 1993, AAC is one of the largest independent actuarial consultancies in Zimbabwe, with business interests across southern Africa.