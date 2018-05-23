S/African foreign minister ends Argentina visit

South Africa’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has ended her visit to Argentina, where she led a delegation to the G20 Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting in Buenos Aires, her office said on Wednesday.The meeting, held in preparation for the November G20 Leaders’ Summit, focused on strengthening multilateralism, improving global governance and achieving sustainable development, the office said.

“South Africa will lend its support to Argentinean efforts to use the G20 as an effective instrument for promoting peace and development,” Sisulu said.

The minister said she used the G20 platform to engage in discussions with several of her colleagues and secured their endorsement of South Africa’s candidature for the UN Security Council seat for the period 2019-2020, the office said.

“Minister Sisulu also engaged in a number of engagements that included BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) ministers and UN Security Council members,” it added.

South Africa’s bid for the UNSC seat has already received endorsement from the African Union during its summit in January this year.

If Pretoria wins the seat, it will be the third time South Africa has been appointed to the UN Security Council — in addition to 2007 and 2011.

Pretoria views the UNSC as an important organ of the world body which was established with the aim of maintaining peace and security around the world after the Second World War.

The meeting of G20 foreign affairs ministers, on its part, deliberated on gender issues, particularly the protection of the girl child in conflict areas. It also discussed fair trade, Africa free trade and partnership for development, according to the office.

At a time when the world is experiencing numerous political and security challenges, including instances of unilateralism and protectionism, the meeting reaffirmed the centrality of the multilateral system, with the UN at its apex, it added.

The G20 has a key role and stake in supporting a rules-based, open and fair multilateral trading system, anchored through the World Trade Organisation.

“With the Fourth Industrial Revolution upon us, the ministers agreed on the need to develop appropriate responses to mitigate the possible disruptive impact of digitisation on the world of work,” the office added.

South Africa’s emphasis on the principle of inclusivity, focusing on science, technology and innovation was supported by many delegations, according to Sisulu’s office.

In this regard, Sisulu noted that “measures should be taken to bridge the digital and physical infrastructure gap, through the transfer of technology, skills and financial resources.”

The meeting noted that, in the context of growing inequality between and within states, the G20 should promote inclusive growth with a specific focus on youth and women, she said.