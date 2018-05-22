S/African gov’t still waiting for unions to sign deal, says official

The Ministry of Public Service and Administration is still waiting for the South Africa’s labour unions to sign off the principal public sector wage agreement which was reached at the weekend, the ministry has said.The unions were meant to sign the deal on Monday but by the end of the day they had not yet put pen to paper, the ministry said on Monday.

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, who was scheduled to share government’s position on the negotiations after the signatures, cancelled his participation at the failed signing ceremony at the last minute.

Instead, the ministry’s Deputy Director-General Kenny Govender informed media that the principal agreement was still in place and government was working to collect signatures from the unions.

“Yes, the unions pitched up and they still confirmed the principal agreement. The employer (government) signed the agreement, but in terms of the council procedures, the unions still have time to consider the agreement,” Govender said.

He added that the government was in the process of seeking signatures from the labour unions. “We are hopeful that we would have them all today or tomorrow,” he added.

South Africa’s Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council concluded the wage negotiations for the public service, except for one union, the Public Servants Association, on Friday.

According to the accord, the salary adjustment for the period 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019 for employees on salary levels 1 to12 will be as follows: salary levels 1 to 7: 7%; salary levels 8 to 10: 6.5%; and salary levels 11 to 12: 6%

While the parties had initially agreed that wages would increase by using the consumer price index (CPI) plus 1% for two successive years, the unions were now demanding CPI plus 2% for the lowest levels, and CPI plus 1% for the highest.

The deal also comes with extra hikes for educators and police officials, who will benefit from the agreement to equalise pay progression across the public service at 1.5% per annum.