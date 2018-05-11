S/African gov’t wishes Muslims well on Ramadan

The South African government has extended best wishes to the world’s Muslim community as they begin fasting for the holy month of Ramadan next week.During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset as they spend time deepening their spirituality.

In this country, Ramadan in 2018 will begin in the evening of 15 May and will end in the evening of 14 June. The beginning and end are determined by the lunar Islamic calendar.

For Muslims worldwide, Ramadan is a time of introspection, an occasion for strengthening family and community bonds and also of increased generosity, charity and service to the most vulnerable in society.

It is also a time for reflection through fasting and prayers.