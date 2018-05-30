S/African govt’s partnerships to fight HIV gains traction – VP

The South African government has taken a collaborative approach to fighting against HIV/Aids and tuberculosis (TB), and this was yielding results, Deputy President David Mabuza has said in Parliament.Mabuza said this when he appeared before the MPs in the National Assembly to respond to oral questions on Tuesday.

According to the deputy president, his government’s success in responding to the fight against TB was due to putting in place a more holistic intervention by all sectors of society, including leaders across government and business.

The deputy president said government was planning to make a series of follow-up meetings with other traditional leaders and the broader civil society to intensify this fight.

He said collaborations with traditional councils are part of government’s acknowledgement of the important role that traditional leaders could play, not only in the fight against HIV/Aids and TB, but to all other social ills that are bedevilling society.

“The vision of the presidency is to ensure that all HIV/Aids councils at provincial and district levels are chaired by premiers and mayors, respectively, with no delegation to lower levels.

“This is meant to strengthen leadership at other levels beyond the national sphere, where this has been much more visible and coherent,” he said.

He said his government would focus on strengthening the capacity of provincial and district councils to roll out targeted programmes that are aimed at community mobilisation and activism towards the fight against these challenges.