S/African investors plough $160m into Mozambican tourism

South African investors have promised to invest $160 million in the construction of a resort and leisure and business accommodation in Mozambique’s flagship tourism southern province of Inhambane, APA can report on Friday.Proponents say he project, which will occupy a 42-hectare seaside area with more than 500 meters of coastline, is being built in Vilanculo district, Inhambane province, and could be completed in five years.

According to the owner of the project, called Bazaruto Island View, Etienne Erasmus, it is intended that at least two hundred and forty houses be built, with personalized offices to house all the major investors who move to Vilankulo.

With its picture-postcard Indian Ocean beaches, unspoilt coral reefs and laid-back southern African charm, Mozambique has been slowly putting its civil war past behind it and emerging as an attractive, albeit slightly chaotic, tourist destination.

“Mozambique offers great business opportunities, which must be spread around the world, but most potential investors have shown reservations regarding the application of their financial resources in the country, especially in the tourism area due to the lack of official information about the economic sustainability the modalities of investments in Mozambique”, Erasmus told APA on Friday in an exclusive interview.

As a way of improving Mozambique’s visibility abroad, Erasmus intends to create a website with an international dimension, which will provide information on the country’s opportunities.

“Mozambique is one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa and we do believe that tourism is one of the main factors that will move this country into the world market,” Erasmus said.

Government officials expect investment in the country’s fast-growing tourism sector to jump five-fold to $2 billion in the next several years.

Mozambique is one of the fastest growing economies and aims to draw more tourists to the unspoilt beaches and diving spots along its Indian Ocean coast.