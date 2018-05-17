S/African Jews express outrage at diplomatic downgrade

South African Jewish groups have reacted angrily to South Africa’s decision to withdraw its ambassador to Israel following this week’s deadly Gaza attacks in which 58 people were shot dead by the Israel soldiers during protests against the occupation in the Strip.According to the South African Jewish Board of Deputies and the South African Zionist Federation on Thursday, “the South African government’s decision to withdraw the South African ambassador from Israel is outrageous and displays gross double-standards against the Jewish state.”

“While we, the South African Jewish Board of Deputies and the SA Zionist Federation, regret the loss of life of civilians, we recognise that Israel as a sovereign state has the right to defend its own border and its own citizens,” they said in a statement.

The two non-governmental organisations said Israel “is facing a real danger with the incitement by Hamas of its own population to storm the security fence and attack Israeli civilians.”

They said by withdrawing its envoy, Pretoria was missing an important opportunity of playing a role in the conflict resolution.

“The rhetoric used by the (South African) government has already spilled into anti-Semitic comment on various social media platforms and the biggest losers are the South African Jewish community, and other peace loving South Africans,” the organisations said.

They described South Africa’s decision to withdraw its ambassador in Israel as “a victory only for extremism in the Middle East.”

“We call on the South African government to reconsider its decision immediately,” the two bodies said.

Earlier on Monday evening, the South African government announced that it was withdrawing its representative in Israel after the deadly attacks in which Israeli forces shot dead 58 and injured 2.700 Palestinians, including children, along the Gaza border.

“Given the indiscriminate and grave manner of the latest Israeli attacks, the South African government has taken a decision to recall Ambassador Sisa Ngombane with immediate effect until further notice,” the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said on Monday.