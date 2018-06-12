S/African minister urges end to corruption in awarding tenders

Corruption must be rooted out in South Africa if government is to realise the full impact of its industrial policy, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said on Tuesday.Davies was speaking during an interactive business breakfast dialogue on the Rural and Township Industrial Economy that his ministry hosted together with the Ministry of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal Province, eThekwini (in Durban) Municipality and Ithala Development Finance Corporation.

“If we have corruption in the awarding of government money to support the programmes, it means somebody who is getting it is not supposed to get it and this means the programme itself is weakened.

“Further, if entrepreneurs fail to abide by the law, they out-compete those that do and this includes collusion. In fact, collusion is the polite name for corruption,” the minister said.

Davies said over the years, the government has come across a number of tenders that did not support locally produced products but rather supported imports from abroad.

Tenders of this nature, he said, were some of the things that undermined the country’s industrial policy capabilities, as they weakened the policy tool of localisation.

“My ministry has zero tolerance to corruption. We allow the full might of the law to deal with those who engage in corrupt acts,” the minister said.

While sharing views on the importance of township and rural economies, Davies underscored the importance of the Industrial Parks Revitalisation Programme, which was initiated in 2016 with a focus on revitalising the country’s once vibrant industrial parks.

Many of these parks are in the townships and rural areas, and serve as a key intervention for industrialising the rural and township economies.

In KwaZulu-Natal Province, the ministry supports the Isithebe Industrial Park, which is located in Sundumbili Township. The park was financed for US$4.5 million and now employs 25,000 people.