S/African power utility, labour unions resume crisis talks over wages

South Africa’s power utility, Eskom, and labour unions have agreed to return to the negotiation table on Monday to bring an end to a week-long protest which has disrupted the supply of electricity nationwide.The crisis talks led Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the weekend to convene a meeting with the Eskom board and its management and the three labour unions – National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and Solidarity – with the intention of getting all parties to engage on the issues around the employee salary negotiations.

“The parties have agreed that the current disruptions at Eskom, which have resulted in load shedding since last week, are not beneficial to any party, the country and the economy,” Gordhan said.

According to the minister, “the spirit of the meeting was to get all parties to get back to the negotiation table, to normalise relationships and to normalise operations at Eskom,” the country’s sole electricity producer.”

“It was agreed that the 0% pay offer from Eskom to its workers is off the table, that we should normalise operations immediately to restore normal production in order to ensure the security of electricity supply,” Gordhan said.

He added: “In addition, we agreed to engage on other key issues that impact on the future sustainability of Eskom such as coal costs, the impact of policy, including IPPs (Independent Power Producers) and building trustworthy relationship between the parties as part of the process post negotiations.”

Prior to implementing load shedding, Eskom had on Thursday announced that the generation and distribution of electricity across its network was constrained due to acts of sabotage and intimidation as a result of the protest action.

There had been several incidents of road blockades, attacks on staff, and wilful damage of electricity infrastructure.

On Saturday evening, the power utility implemented Stage 2 load shedding for four hours up to 1200 GMT.

The unions had vowed to continue with the strike and load shedding had Eskom taken its old stand of offering the workers a zero percent pay increase, saying that their members should not be punished for the wrongs of their senior managers in state capture of the state owned firm which had close ties with the Dubai-exiled and India-born Gupta Brothers.