S/African unions argue over new national minimum wage

Barely a day after the South African parliament approved the passing of new national minimum wage bill, fireworks have erupted nationwide among workers’ unions supporting and opposing this development.The new wage calls for workers to be paid at least US$1.60 per hour, which President Cyril Ramaphosa — the architect of the wage scale – and his government have admitted was not a living wage but rather a mere starting point for better pay negotiations in the future during the two yearly wage reviews.

While on Wednesday the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) welcomed the passing of the bill, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) vowed to fight what it called “poverty” wages.

The National Assembly passed the National Minimum Wage Bill, along with the Basic Conditions of Employment Amendment Bill and the Labour Relations Amendment Bill, on Tuesday.

The bill will next go the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for concurrence. Traditional leaders are members of the NCOP.

The new wage bill is expected to address the inequality and poverty problem by uplifting the lives of 6.5 million South African workers earning less than this level, Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant explained during her address.

In a statement issued by Fedusa on Wednesday, the federation said it was aware the minimum wage was not a living wage.

“A living wage is much higher than the national minimum wage of $1.60 hour or $290 a month for a 40-hour week or eight hours a day,” Fedusa said.

On its part, Cosatu called the passing of the bill a “historic victory” as it had been a key demand of the Freedom Charter since 1955, Parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks said.

Parks also shared the government’s view that the minimum wage was not a living wage, and that a living wage cannot be legislated.

“That is something that unions and workers must campaign and negotiate for. That is something that government must work towards. That is something that business must be compelled to do,” Parks said.

He added that the minimum wage could boost economic growth through increased spending by consumers.

Cosatu said it planned to campaign for a better living wage once the national minimum wage bill is passed by the NCOP.

Saftu, however, expressed disappointment on the passing of the bills. “This vote in the National Assembly proves how far this former national liberation movement (ANC) has sunk,” it said in a statement.

Saftu called it a “missed opportunity” to free workers from inequality enforced through the apartheid regime.

“Saftu will now take its campaign to new levels,” the federation said, adding that it planned to demand that laws be repealed for a living wage of R1, 041 per month. Saftu also plans to hold bigger marches and stay-aways to protest the passing of the labour and wage bills.

The Food and Allied Workers Union also issued a statement condemning the passing of the bills, labelling the move as “insensitive and despicable.”

Fawu supports Saftu’s intentions to challenge the national minimum wage bill in court and said it would support strike actions by the federation to fight the wage.