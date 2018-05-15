S/African VP off to Russia as special envoy

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed his deputy David Mabuza as his special envoy to Russia where he is set to deliver goodwill and diplomatic messages President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the presidency has said.The high office said Mabuza would meet Putin in Moscow to convey Ramaphosa’s messages to the Russian leader following his re-election to the presidency in March. Following the poll, Putin was inaugurated on 7 May 2018 as president.

“President Ramaphosa looks forward to further strengthening the already existing political, economic and trade ties between South Africa and Russia.

“These relations are underpinned by the common values the two countries share with regard to respect for the rule of law in international relations and multilateralism.

“The central role of the United Nations in global governance, the primary role of the United Nations Security Council in the maintenance of global peace and security, the development of bilateral relations on the basis of equality, reciprocity, mutual benefit and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states are also considered among these relations,” the presidency said.

Ramaphosa hosts his Russian counterpart as well as leaders of Brazil, India and China at the BRICS summit from 25-27 July 2018.