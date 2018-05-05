S/Africans mourning latest mining disaster deaths

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the death of seven workers at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein mine in the West Rand district of Johannesburg.The death toll at the mine has risen to seven following initial reports that four workers have passed away from the original number of 13 miners who were trapped following a rock-fall in the 3-km deep mine shaft in the wee hours of Thursday.

“As government and South Africans at large, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased workers, among whom are workers from neighbouring states, including Mozambique,” Ramaphosa said on Saturday.

He added: “We also offer our best wishes to workers who have been directly or indirectly affected by this disaster, which should move the mining industry and government to jointly find ways to do all we can to protect our nation’s most valuable resource – the workers who are at the heart of our economy.

“We should spare no cost and no collaboration to ensure that workers are safe and their families are adequately cared for and compensated when disaster and tragedy strike.”

Ramaphosa said he hoped the investigation into the Driefontein disaster would identify the cause of the incident and lead to solutions that would address the unacceptable rate of fatalities in South Africa’s mines, which are deemed to be some of the deepest and most dangerous in the world but with poor safety records.