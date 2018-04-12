S/Africans pay homage to Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto

South African Deputy President David Mabuza on Wednesday led people from all walks of life and the diplomatic corps to Orlando Stadium in Soweto to bid the woman who became known worldwide as the face of the South African liberation movement, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, goodbye in song and praise.Gathering at the 40,000-seat stadium to attend an official memorial service in her honour, Mabuza and those who knew Madikizela-Mandela spoke of her as a selfless leader who was always ready to lend a hand.

In his keynote address at the memorial, Mabuza said Mama Winnie, as she was affectionately known, gave her life without expecting anything in return.

“Her activism cut across race, gender and class. Hers was to serve humanity in its totality. She gave without expecting anything in return,” Mabuza said.

The stadium, a stone’s throw away from her Soweto home, erupted in song as mourners celebrated the life of the fallen heroine who died after a long illness at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Her daughters Zindzi and Zenani Mandela, grandchildren and former First Lady and wife to the late Nelson Mandela, Graća Michel, were among those present at the colourful but celebratory event.

Officials including ministers, deputy ministers, leaders of various political parties and high ranking officials such as the Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of the opposition Inkatha Freedom Party were also present to bid farewell to the “mother of the nation.”

Political party members and supporters also came out in their numbers, donning their varying regalia and singing in unison to celebrate the struggle stalwart.

“In the past few days, Mama Winnie’s sense of universalism was echoed by millions across the world, and the visits to her home by various leaders and people from different political persuasions is testimony to her status as a global freedom fighter,” the deputy president said.

Referring to a social media campaign that erupted in celebration of Mama Winnie by young women who wore all black and donned colourful doeks (head gears), Mabuza said the family should take comfort in the idea that the youth would take forward Mama Winnie’s baton of freedom (by wearing the traditional head gear popular among African women).

He added: “May you be consoled in the knowledge that across the length and breadth of our country and the world, young people are opening their eyes and proclaiming that Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela did not die, but she multiplied.”

The deputy president thanked the people of Orlando who, since Mama Winnie’s passing, spared their time to accommodate the celebration of her life.

“We want to thank all her neighbours in Orlando who upon hearing about her passing suspended their daily lives to mourn the passing of Mama Winnie,” he said.

Mama Winnie will be laid to rest during a state funeral on Saturday in Johannesburg.

Namibian President Hage Geingob and other VVIPs are expected to be in attendance. United States civil rights activist Jesse Jackson is also expected to attend Mama Winnie’s final send off.

The ten-day period of mourning which was declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa will also draw to a close Saturday evening after the mother of the nation is laid to rest at the Fourways Memorial Cemetery in the commercial capital of South Africa.