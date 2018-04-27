S/Africans slam new IAAF testosterone rules

The South African government has attacked the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) new rules, saying the regulations were “a continued attack on the persona of this country’s superstar athlete Caster Semenya.”The IAAF, the world’s athletics governing body, announced on Thursday that some female athletes, who have naturally high testosterone levels would have to race against men or change events if they do not take medication to lower their levels.

The new rules directly impact Semenya, who will have to take medication to control her testosterone levels due to her hyperandrogenism, the IAAF said.

Hyperandrogenism is a medical condition that is characterised by excessive levels of male sex hormones such as testosterone.

The regulations will come into effect from 1 November 2018, according to IAAF, which said that the rules will apply to women who race in five track events – 400m, 800m, 1500m, one mile and 400m hurdles.

World and Olympics champion Semenya runs in the 800 metres races and lately has added the 1500m distance.

But Sport and Recreation Minister Toko Xasa said she believed the new regulations would impact Semenya negatively in her participation as an athlete in the international arena.

“South Africans and all progressive people of the world must unite and support Caster and all affected athletes in this regard,” she said.

Xasa said her government would engage with relevant bodies to ensure that Semenya and other athletes, who are likely to be affected by the decision, were allowed to participate unhindered.

She said Semenya broke a stereotype that nothing good would ever come from the rural villages of the country, adding that Semenya should be reassured that she was not alone and that the government supported her.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) has also defended Semenya.

The party said the IAAF’s regulations infringed on the human rights of athletes in East Europe, Asia and Africa.

“The regulations are a painful reminder of our past where an unjust government specifically legislated laws for certain activists in society to stifle their fight against an unjust system,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

The party called on the government to challenge the “grossly unfair, unjust and blatant racist attempt” by the IAAF in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The militant opposition Economic Freedom Front (EFF) said the new IAAF rules are a clear attack on Semenya.

“The EFF views the action of [the] IAAF as a deliberate, sexist, racist and anti-African attack on our black female champion (Caster Semenya),” EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said on Thursday.