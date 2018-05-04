S/Africa’s black rhino translocated to Chad – Minister

South Africa has translocated six black rhino from its Eastern Cape Province to the Central African state of Chad following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of biodiversity conservation and management between the two countries, Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa said on Friday.“The MoU signed between the two countries in October 2017 established a bilateral custodianship arrangement between our countries.

“This means the rhino will be placed under the protective care of the Republic of Chad and that any calves born will belong to Chad but can be used to establish new rhino populations within the continent in line with the African Rhino Range States Conservation Plan,” Molewa said.

Molewa and the then Chadian Environment and Fisheries Minister Ahmat Mbodou Mahamat signed two MoUs last year. The second MoU allows for the translocation of black rhino from South Africa to Chad as part of an initiative to reintroduce rhino to the African country.

The minister said on Thursday that she witnessed the loading and departure of the black rhino from Addo Elephant National Park in the Eastern Cape Province to Chad.

“By establishing a viable and secure rhino population of rhino in Chad, we are contributing to the expansion of the rhino population in Africa, and the survival of a species that has faced high levels of poaching for the past decade,” she said.

The Ministry of Environmental Affairs said the translocation of black rhino is being achieved through a collaboration between the Ministry of Environmental Affairs, the government of Chad, South African National Parks (SANParks) and the African Parks Foundation, a private conservancy organisation.

The rhino are being translocated to the Zakouma National Park, which has experienced a dramatic decrease in poaching since 2010, with the local elephant population increasing for the first time in more than a decade.

The last black rhino in Chad was noted in the 1970s in Zakouma, the Chad authorities said.

The MoU on the reintroduction of black rhino in Chad seeks to re-establish a rhinoceros population in Chad as part of the broader biodiversity initiatives between South Africa and Chad.

“A team of experts from South Africa visited Chad in 2017 to assess the habitat, security and management suitability and associated ecological parameters, as well as infrastructural readiness prior to the translocation of black rhinos to Zakouma National Park from South Africa.

In terms of the collaboration, the rhino were sourced and captured by SANParks in South Africa and once translocated, African Parks will manage and protect the rhino in Zakouma National Park as part of its overall responsibility for the total management of Zakouma National Park.

“The management of the rhino will be done in accordance with African Rhino Range States’ African Rhino Conservation Plan, the draft introduction and management plan for black rhinos in Chad.