S/Africa’s Cape Town appoints acting mayor

South Africa’s second city, Cape Town, has appointed its deputy executive mayor Ian Neilson to the post of acting executive mayor, replacing Patricia de Lille after nine years in power.Neilson on Tuesday said he was committed to serving the people of Cape Town, following the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) decision to dismiss De Lille from the party.

This follows her public utterances that she was ready “to walk away from the DA” following political bickering in the party.

“As acting executive mayor, I hold all the authority of the mayoral seat and I am committed to continuing to serve the residents of Cape Town with uninterrupted service delivery.

“Having served as the executive deputy mayor for the past nine years, having been a city councillor for 22 years and having been involved in the leadership of numerous administrations, I am fully apprised of the needs of the city and those we serve,” Neilson said.

In terms of the Municipal Structures Act, when the post of executive mayor is vacant, the executive deputy mayor, who is elected by Council, automatically holds all mayoral authority until such time as a new executive mayor is elected by Council.

Following this decision, the Mayoral Committee, which was appointed by the outgoing executive mayor, dissolves with immediate effect due to the mayoral vacancy, according to the law.

Neilsen is expected to lead an interim Mayoral Committee that will serve until Council elects a new executive mayor.

The city manager has informed the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa about the council vacancy.

“We await due process to unfold and we will communicate further in due course.

“In the meantime, we assure the residents of Cape Town that the administration of the city is secure and we remain committed to the work we do to deliver services across the city,” he said.