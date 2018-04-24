S/Africa’s crippling bus strike enters week

The government of President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to intervene to break the wage negotiation deadlock as a nationwide South African bus strike entered its second week on Tuesday, according to press reports.The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) confirmed that the two parties would re-enter negotiations, this time facilitated by the Ministry of Labour on Tuesday afternoon, the reports said.

Bus employers and the workers’ unions reached a deadlock last week during a two-day meeting with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The workers, who started their strike on Wednesday, are demanding a 9.5% salary increase in the first year and 9% in the second year. They initially demanded 12%, while employers offered 7%.

Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabelo said she was looking forward to the Tuesday meeting. “Hopefully, we will be able to relieve the stress that commuters are facing and bus workers can go back to work.”

Sabelo added that, while unions were optimistic, reaching an agreement would be a difficult task.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) general secretary Irvin Jim on Tuesday said that leadership was taking its mandate from its members.

“We are pleased that all unions to date stand together with Satawu to advance the interest of workers,” Jim said.

Commuters have been hard hit, with thousands flocking to jam-packed taxi ranks. Some have been reported to be waiting from as early as 02:00 GMT at the Khayelitsha Township’s taxi rank in Cape Town just to make sure they catch any available transport to work.

Numsa reportedly sent a message of solidarity to bus drivers, amid hopes that intervention by the Ministry of Labour might finally tip the scales towards a settlement.

“We call on all of you to intensify the strike,” Numsa said.

On Wednesday, the union will also participate in a national strike over minimum wages and possible changes to labour law, arranged by its mother body, the South African Federation of Trade Unions.

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said that the company sympathised with its workers.

“It’s difficult to quantify financial loss. We’re more concerned about our passengers and our colleagues. The policy is no work, no pay; so we are worried about them,” she said.