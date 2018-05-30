S/Africa’s electoral body ready for 2019 polls – Official

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has assured South Africans that “all systems and preparations are in place for the institution to preside over a successful 2019 general elections.”Granville Abrahams, the IEC senior manager responsible for election matters, said this when the IEC briefed the Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs in Cape Town on Tuesday.

In an interview with the official news agency, SAnews, on the side-lines of his presentation to members of parliament, Abrahams said it was “all systems go for the IEC to hold the national and provincial elections as the current term of the legislature comes to an end in May next year.”

“So all the planning and processes in place are geared to be ready for an election. Thus all planning and preparations are in place to ensure that we meet that obligation in terms of the Constitution.

In terms of the Constitution, the electoral commission has to deliver an election after the expiry of the term of Parliament and the provincial legislature.

In his presentation, Abrahams said following the recent voter registration weekend, which took place in March this year, the IEC was set to hold its final voter registration weekend in February 2019, after which the proclamation of the election date would be announced by the sitting head of state, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

While candidate nominations will take place between March and April 2019, it is expected that the election could take place between May and August 2019.

He said the IEC was currently waiting for the finalisation of the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill that would, once approved, make a provision for the electronic registration of political parties and the electronic submission of party candidate lists.

On voter education, he said provinces would soon employ municipal outreach coordinators and democracy education facilitators to commence their duties on 1 November 2018 and 1 January 2019, respectively.