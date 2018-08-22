S/Africa’s land claims redress past injustices, says Ramaphosa

South African parliament’s proposal to claim land without compensation in order to redistribute it without compensation has ignited a vigorous and welcomed debate in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.Ramaphosa said this when he addressed the African Farmers Association of South Africa’s Agribusiness Transformation Conference gala dinner in Kempton Park, Gauteng Province, on Tuesday.

The president said: “It (taking of land) has required that we confront the injustices of the past. It means that we must expand the basket of agricultural support services available to both established and emerging farmers.”

He said the country’s land must be shared among those who wish to work it, and those who wish to work it must be given the support and encouragement to be successful.

“This is necessary to correct a past wrong. It is also necessary to ensure a fair and prosperous future for all,” Ramaphosa said.

The president said there had never been a time since the advent of democracy, nearly 25 years ago, that the country had been so engaged in a public conversation around land reform.

This includes a programme of accelerated land reform, which government has embarked on. The programme aims to redistribute more land at a faster pace to black South Africans to ensure security of tenure.

It is envisaged that this will change the distorted patterns of development both in cities and the countryside.