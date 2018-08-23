S/Africa’s land reform no threat to farming sector – VP

South Africa’s land reform processes posed no threat to the agriculture sector and the country’s economy as a whole, according to Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday.Speaking at the Landbou Weekblad and Agri-South Africa Land and Agricultural Summit underway in Bela Bela, Mabuza urged farmers to continue to work hard, invest in their farms and increase production.

“The land reform processes that we are undertaking pose no direct threat to the agriculture sector and the economy as a whole,” he said.

He urged the farmers to extend a hand of collaboration with government to ensure that more South Africans entered the sector.

The government, he said, would do its best to safeguard the estimated US$35.4 billion worth of investment in agricultural assets.

Agri-SA President Dan Kriel said given South Africa’s history, one has to acknowledge the effects of colonialism on the country’s land issues.

“We need to instil confidence in the South African economy and the solution is that we need to restore the dignity of our people,” Kriel said.

The two-day conference got underway after the National Assembly in February adopted a motion to amend the country’s Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation from the minority whites and share it with the landless, majority blacks.