S/Africa’s land reform to bolster economic growth – Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government’s land reform policy will be implemented in such a manner that it will bolster economic growth and create jobs without negatively impacting on agricultural productivity.The president was responding to opposition Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane’s query in the National Assembly for the details of the assurances that the recently appointed special economic envoys would offer potential investors that South Africa could meet its National Development Plan targets despite its controversial plan to expropriate land without compensation.

Ramaphosa said for South Africa to grow faster and to build a transformed and inclusive economy, land reforms were necessary and were a matter of urgency.

He said his government would advance the three elements of land reform – redistribution, restitution and security of tenure – through inclusive dialogue.

“We will explain to potential investors that land reform is not incompatible with agricultural productivity and economic development, as the historical experience of some East Asian economies, such as South Korea, demonstrates.

“Land reform, which will include the mechanism of expropriation without compensation, will be implemented in a way that contributes to a stronger economy, job creation and economic freedom.

“We will do so without jeopardising economic development, agricultural production or food security,” the president said.

He said in its investment law, government provided significant guarantees to domestic and foreign investors.

During Team South Africa’s engagements at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos earlier this year, during investor road shows in the United States and United Kingdom, and most recently during recent roundtable discussions with business executives in London, government found that foreign investors appreciated the need for South Africans to find sustainable solutions to the inequitable distribution of land and wealth, according to the president.

“In their investment decisions, investors take a long term view on the market opportunities, sector policy and support and regulatory environment,” he said.

The president added that foreign investors always sought stability and policy certainty wherever they took their money for investment.

In addition, South Africa’s special economic envoys would indicate that steady progress was being made in consultation with industry, labour and communities on the finalisation of the new mining charter, Ramaphosa said.

“We will soon be finalising our approach on the allocation of spectrum, which will build the requisite capacity for a modern inclusive economy.

“Government is levelling the playing field for investors and businesses entering concentrated markets through amendments to competition legislation,” he said.

The president said it was significant that Moody’s ratings agency recently decided to keep South Africa at an investment grade and changed its outlook from negative to stable, affirming the country’s recent political and economic developments.

“Foreign investors that we have interacted with over the last few months are increasingly optimistic about the prospects for the South African economy and looking with great interest at possible investment opportunities.”