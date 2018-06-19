S/Africa’s Malema under fire for “racist” remarks

South Africa’s Kathrada Foundation has approached Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to engage with him about his most recent anti-Indian community comments for claiming that the majority of the people in the community “are racists.”Malema made the remarks when he addressed his party’s Youth Day commemorations in North West Province at the weekend, where he also said that Indian community in South Africa treated blacks as sub-humans and underpaid them when in their employment.

During the speech, Malema claimed that “not all South Africans of colour suffered the same during apartheid,” saying the Indian community and coloured (mixed blood) people were treated much better than black Africans.

The foundation’s Nishan Bolton, however, said Malema’s “kind of generalisation doesn’t help to find solutions to a problem that he is identifying.

“I think to say that all Indians treat Africans as sub-humans without substantiating it is a problem. My big problem with that statement is this: if you are aware of people being treated as sub-humans, what have you done about it? Who have you reported it to? How many cases have you opened?

“Leaders today are required not only to identify a problem in society. But to also indicate what they intend doing about it and what they think society should be doing about it.”

Head of media at the Institute for Race Relations, Michael Morris, said Malema should know better than to use a public platform to express these views that could sow divisions and resentment, whether it was his intention or not.

“Our polling indicates that race relations are generally sound but there’s no room for complacency. This kind of rhetoric could lead to violence. It does amount to some kind of incitement,” Morris said.

However, the EFF’s National Communications Manager Sixo Gcilishe said the party stood by its leader’s latest utterances and does not wish to apologise or withdraw any part of the comments.

South Africa’s Indian community was brought to the country between the late 1800s and 1900s by the British to work in the sugar plantations of the KwaZulu/Natal as indentured servants.They never returned to their home of origin, deciding to settle here, instead.

Over the years, members of the Indian community were part and parcel of the struggle against apartheid, including taking up arms in the ruling African National Congress’s armed wing, UMkhonto we Swize (Spear of the Nation), in its fight against white minority rule that ended in 1994 with elections and Nelson Mandela’s presidency.

One of the Indian community’s prominent members is Pravin Gordhan, former Finance Minister and now Public Enterprise Minister.