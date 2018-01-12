S/Africa’s ruling party leaders pay homage to Mandela

Newly-elected African National Congress’ top brass have made a courtesy call on the family of former ANC president and founding father of South Africa’s democracy, Nelson Mandela, at his home village of Qunu.The visit of members of the ANC national executive committee led by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa comes ahead of the party’s 106th birthday celebrations in East London on Saturday.

Last week the party leadership paid homage to its former presidents in KwaZulu-Natal Province, visiting their families and laying wreaths at their graves.

Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela, welcomed the leaders to the global icon’s Qunu home and told journalists after the meeting that the family was honoured by the courtesy visit.

“This is the home of the ANC. When they come to our house, we are overjoyed. They are paying tribute to the father of our young democracy,” he said.

Mandela said the leaders expressed a desire to go to his grandfather’s grave but would have to wait for the family to perform traditional rituals ahead of the visit, that include slaughtering an ox to use the blood for cleansing the visitors.

“There are necessary steps which must be taken to visit the grave, traditional things which must be adhered to,” he said, adding that these included informing the family beforehand and approaching Mandela’s resting place and informing him of the ANC leaders’ intentions to visit him.

The Mandela family has since agreed for the ANC to return on 11 February for the visit to take place.