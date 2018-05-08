South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) has granted Mamelodi Sundowns FC permission to host Spain’s La Liga giants FC Barcelona in a high profile friendly match to be played next week, APA has learnt.Sundowns‚ who opened their CAF Group C campaign with a 1-1 home draw against holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in Atteridgeville at the weekend will face the Spanish powerhouse in a match that is part of this country’s Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebrations.

“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) received a request from Mamelodi Sundowns to play an international friendly match against FC Barcelona‚” a PSL statement said on Tuesday.

It added: “The league has always followed the same approach in respect to friendly matches, in particular when these will (or might) impact the league or cup competitions.

“This request‚ however‚ was of extraordinary nature in that it formed part of the Madiba Centenary Celebrations.

“Moreover‚ it had direct support from sponsors Nedbank and government in light of the nature and importance of the event and the part football plays in bringing South Africans together.”

The encounter between the two teams will be the second meeting between them after their clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria in 2007 where a star-studded Barcelona side came from a goal down to beat Sundowns 2-1 in front of a full house.

Sundowns’ goal was scored by Surprise Moriri, while Barcelona replied through strikes by Santiago Ezquerro and Marc Crosas in the second half.

On that occasion‚ Barcelona coach Frank Rijkaard paraded superstars like goalkeeper Victor Valdes‚ midfielder Ronaldinho and strikers Samuel Eto’o and Ludovic Giuly.

A young footballer named Lionel Messi did not make the trip due to contractual issues at the time.

This time, however, Messi and company are expected to grace the occasion.

The match schedule and ticket information for the Sundowns and Barcelona showdown is yet to be announced.