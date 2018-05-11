South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has cleared his organisation’s position regarding the body’s support for the countries involved in bidding to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, press reports have said.Safa’s statement comes days after Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa expressed her displeasure with recent quotes attributed to Jordaan that said Safa would back the Moroccan bid against that of the United States, Canada and Mexico who have combined to offered a single bid to host the tournament.

The minister was very forthright and she said the South African government would not support Morocco’s bid to host the 2026 showpiece due to Rabat’s differences with Pretoria over the Western Sahara territory which the former claims as its own since 1975 following the departure of colonial power Spain from the area.

South Africa supports the Polisario Front’s claim to the Western Sahara, whose leaders are exiled in neighbouring Algeria and other African countries.

The South African government’s position stems from its strained relations with the North African country which saw Morocco withdrawing its ambassador from Pretoria in 2004 when South Africa recognised the independence of Western Sahara.

Approached at Safa House on Thursday‚ Jordaan said: “Safa has issued a statement and its position is very clear. We’re going to have a national executive committee meeting because these things are determined by the NEC not just individuals.”

“The World Cup bid vote is on 13 June in Moscow and we will vote according to the mandate that we will get from the NEC‚” Jordaan said.

Safa’s vote has been seen as one of the most influential in Southern Africa and already Morocco and USA have come before their NEC to present their bids with close to a month before the crucial vote takes place in Russia, which hosts this year’s FIFA World Cup tournament starting in June.

A Moroccan delegation comprising former Senegal and Liverpool striker El Hadji Diouf and ex-Cameroonian goalkeeper Joseph-Antoine Bell visited Safa House last month in an effort to lobby for Safa’s support.

Up to 207 of the 211 member federations will vote on 13 June in Moscow‚ with four of the bidding members excluded.

Morocco face stiff competition from the Central and North Americans to win the right to host the World Cup which‚ if they succeed‚ would be the second time for Africa to host the tournament after South Africa in 2010.